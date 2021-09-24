UrduPoint.com

Taliban To Demand From US Compensation For Civilian Losses, Damage From Strikes

Taliban to Demand From US Compensation for Civilian Losses, Damage From Strikes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The new Afghan government, formed by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), intends to demand from the United States compensation for civilian losses and damage from strikes on infrastructure facilities during the military campaign, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Yes, indeed, the US launched many strikes by mistake that led to damage to houses and mosques and resulted in civilian deaths and medical facilities destruction. We will demand compensation," Mujahid said.

The deputy minister noted that the interim government currently focuses on domestic issues, which will take some time.

"We hope that in the future we will help the Afghan people exercise the right to compensation and to rebuilding the country that suffered during the US war," Mujahid added.

