Tallinn Says Ready to Help Greece, Bulgaria to Contain Refugee Flow to Countries

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Tallinn is ready to assist Greece and Bulgaria in containing the flow of refugees in light of a new migration crisis, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said.

On Sunday, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said that the situation with migrants on the country's northeastern border with Turkey presented a threat to the national security.

"Estonia is immediately ready to discuss the assistance to border guards of Greece and Bulgaria with both equipment and the sending of additional police and border guards if the countries of the region consider it necessary.

Bulgarian and Greek Foreign Ministers thanked Estonia for its willingness to help," Reinsalu wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

The situation with migrants deteriorated after Ankara announced on Saturday that it had opened its borders to Europe to Syrian refugees citing the lack of promised assistance as the reason. This led to the stampede near the northeastern Greek town of Kastanies, which resulted in clashes with local police officers.