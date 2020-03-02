UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tallinn Says Ready To Help Greece, Bulgaria To Contain Refugee Flow To Countries

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:30 AM

Tallinn Says Ready to Help Greece, Bulgaria to Contain Refugee Flow to Countries

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Tallinn is ready to assist Greece and Bulgaria in containing the flow of refugees in light of a new migration crisis, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said.

On Sunday, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said that the situation with migrants on the country's northeastern border with Turkey presented a threat to the national security.

"Estonia is immediately ready to discuss the assistance to border guards of Greece and Bulgaria with both equipment and the sending of additional police and border guards if the countries of the region consider it necessary.

Bulgarian and Greek Foreign Ministers thanked Estonia for its willingness to help," Reinsalu wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

The situation with migrants deteriorated after Ankara announced on Saturday that it had opened its borders to Europe to Syrian refugees citing the lack of promised assistance as the reason. This led to the stampede near the northeastern Greek town of Kastanies, which resulted in clashes with local police officers.

Related Topics

Police Syria Europe Turkey Facebook Tallinn Ankara Estonia Bulgaria Greece Border Sunday Government Refugee

Recent Stories

No recorded coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia: Spo ..

6 hours ago

UAE participates in 51st Regional Meeting of Direc ..

8 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 37th Arab I ..

9 hours ago

Paris&#039;s Louvre museum closes over staff coron ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Se ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.