Teen With Lego Gun Triggers Police Operation In German Town

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 05:17 PM

Teen With Lego Gun Triggers Police Operation in German Town

A gun-toting teen caused alarm in the southern German town of Lindau, prompting a police operation that identified the weapon as a Lego toy, Bavarian police said Saturday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) A gun-toting teen caused alarm in the southern German town of Lindau, prompting a police operation that identified the weapon as a Lego toy, Bavarian police said Saturday.

A witness told the police he saw a young man in camouflage fatigues running up and down the street on Friday with what appeared to be a rifle.

It was not immediately clear whether the gun was real. Police sent patrol cars and Federal officers who determined that the weapon was made of Lego bricks. The 15-year-old faces a fine.

