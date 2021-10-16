Teen With Lego Gun Triggers Police Operation in German Town

A gun-toting teen caused alarm in the southern German town of Lindau, prompting a police operation that identified the weapon as a Lego toy, Bavarian police said Saturday

A witness told the police he saw a young man in camouflage fatigues running up and down the street on Friday with what appeared to be a rifle.

It was not immediately clear whether the gun was real. Police sent patrol cars and Federal officers who determined that the weapon was made of Lego bricks. The 15-year-old faces a fine.