Tehran Confirms Iran Six Political Directors' Meeting in Vienna on July 28

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Tehran confirms a meeting of political directors and deputy foreign ministers of Iran and six major powers in Vienna on July 28 in preparation for a future meeting of foreign ministers of the participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Monday.

"Of course, this meeting will not replace the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers. Moreover, it should prepare the meeting at the ministerial level," Mousavi told reporters.