Tehran Has To Make Decisions On JCPOA, 'Ball Remains In Iran's Court' - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:33 PM

Tehran Has to Make Decisions on JCPOA, 'Ball Remains in Iran's Court' - Blinken

Tehran has to make the next decisions on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as the "ball remains in Iran's court," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Tehran has to make the next decisions on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as the "ball remains in Iran's court," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"I think we clearly demonstrated our good faith and desire to return to mutual compliance with the nuclear agreement, with the JCPOA ... It is Iran that has decisions to make, fundamental decisions to make whether it too wants to return to compliance ... the ball remains in Iran's court," Blinken said during a joint press conference with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting sessions of the JCPOA joint commission, as well as informal meetings in different formats aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from falling apart after the US exit. The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20. Tehran said that the negotiations should resume after President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi takes office on August 5.

