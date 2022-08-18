UrduPoint.com

Tehran, Moscow Prepare For Iranian Trade Minister's Visit To Russia Late August - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Iran and Russia are preparing for the visit of Iranian Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin to Moscow to take part in the MIMS Automechanika, an international trade fair for the automotive industry, the Iranian Embassy in Russia said on Thursday.

"The Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali held a meeting with the Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Albert Karimov in order to conduct consultations and approvals for the best use of the Iranian pavilion at the MIMS Automechanika and to organize a visit of our country`s Trade Minister and the accompanying industrial delegation," the embassy said.

The parties noted at the meeting the need for unlimited development of cooperation between the two countries, it added.

Earlier in the day, Russian media reported that Iranian car maker Iran Khodro is discussing the possibilities of partnership with Russian investors to enter the Russian automotive market.

Automechanika exhibition will be held at the Moscow expocenter on 22-25 August this year.

