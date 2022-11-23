Tehran Says Foreign Plot to Destroy Iran Failed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) A foreign plot to unleash a terrorist war in Iran and destroy the country through mass protests has failed, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday.

On November 17, the Iranian top diplomat also wrote a post on Twitter, accusing Israel, foreign security services and Western politicians of plotting a civil war in Iran and the country's disintegration.

"The plot to unleash a terrorist war and, ultimately, destroy Iran, has totally failed," Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

According to the Iranian foreign minister, the activities of Western intelligence agencies have reached a peak over the past eight weeks, with terrorist and anti-government groups becoming more intensified in western Iran and in the province of Kurdistan.

"US and Israeli weapons have been transferred to Iran... As long as there is a threat (to Iran) from neighboring states (Iraq), the (Iranian) armed forces will continue military operations (against groups in Iraq)," the Iranian top diplomat added.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab.

Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. During the protests, which are still ongoing, members of Iran's security forces have been attacked and some have been killed in the clashes with rioters. Tehran believes the unrest was instigated from abroad.

In addition, attacks on clerics and abbots of Iranian mosques increased in the country's peripheral provinces in early November. Law enforcement agencies have arrested people recruited by Western intelligence services, Israel and Saudi Arabia, according to Tehran. Large amounts of weapons regularly supplied to rioters have been seized at Iran's borders.

Given the involvement of Kurdish groups based in northern Iraq in the protests, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a four-phase military operation against them in October. In particular, the Iranian armed forces carried out pinpoint strikes on targets using air aviation and kamikaze drones. On November 14 and 21, the IRGC also started another series of missile attacks on Kurdish groups based in Iraq's Kirkuk Governorate.