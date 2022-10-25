UrduPoint.com

Ten Burkina Faso Soldiers Killed In Clash With Terrorists, 50 More Injured - General Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Ten Burkina Faso Soldiers Killed in Clash With Terrorists, 50 More Injured - General Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) At least 10 Burkina Faso soldiers were killed and another 50 injured in a fight with terrorists in the north of the country, the General Staff said on Monday.

A terrorist attack on an army base in the city of Djibo in Soum Province, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of the country's capital Ouagadougou, took place on Monday morning, Burkina24 news agency reported, citing the statement of the military command.

The Burkinese military command sent air forces as reinforcements to the area of the clash to provide rescue operations and a retaliatory strike, the broadcaster reported.

The list of 10 dead and 50 wounded soldiers is preliminary. Eighteen terrorists were eliminated in the clash. It is not clarified in the report which group attacked the military base.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Army Djibo Ouagadougou Burkina Faso

More Stories From World

