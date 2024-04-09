Open Menu

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters Results - Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - collated

MonteCarlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Resuls from the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday (x denotes seeding):

1st rd

Roman Safiullin (RUS) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 7-5, 6-1

Arthur Fils (FRA) bt Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-0, 6-2

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Corentin Moutet (FRA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-2

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 6-2, 6-3

Ugo Humbert (FRA x14) bt Federico Coria (ARG) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) bt Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 6-3, 6-4

Sebastian Ofner (AUT) bt Daniel Evans (GBR) 6-1, 6-4

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x12) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-3, 3-2 - retired

Karen Khachanov (RUS x15) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3)

Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3)

Sumit Nagal (IND) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) bt Valentin Vacherot (MON) 7-5, 6-2

