Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 12:50 AM
MonteCarlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Resuls from the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday (x denotes seeding):
1st rd
Roman Safiullin (RUS) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 7-5, 6-1
Arthur Fils (FRA) bt Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-0, 6-2
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Corentin Moutet (FRA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-2
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 6-2, 6-3
Ugo Humbert (FRA x14) bt Federico Coria (ARG) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) bt Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 6-3, 6-4
Sebastian Ofner (AUT) bt Daniel Evans (GBR) 6-1, 6-4
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x12) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-3, 3-2 - retired
Karen Khachanov (RUS x15) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3)
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3)
Sumit Nagal (IND) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) bt Valentin Vacherot (MON) 7-5, 6-2
