Tensions In Guatemala Congress Delay Arevalo's Inauguration
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 07:12 PM
The swearing-in ceremony of Guatemala's president-elect Bernardo Arevalo was delayed for hours Sunday as Congress, controlled by his opponents, was locked in debate over the admission of his lawmakers
Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The swearing-in ceremony of Guatemala's president-elect Bernardo Arevalo was delayed for hours Sunday as Congress, controlled by his opponents, was locked in debate over the admission of his lawmakers.
Arevalo's inauguration ceremony had been due to begin at 3:00 pm local time (2100 GMT) following months of judicial machinations to block him from office after his vow to clamp down on deep-rooted corruption.
However, the right-wing dominated Congress was unable to agree on whether lawmakers with Arevalo's Semilla (Seed) movement should be installed as regular deputies or as independents, due to the suspension of his party.
Outside the legislature, hundreds of Arevalo supporters clashed with police as they protested the delay, with one holding up a sign reading "Get out, coup-plotting deputies!"
"The lawmakers have the responsibility to respect the will of the people expressed at the polls.
They are trying to violate democracy with illegalities, trifles and abuses of power," Arevalo wrote on X.
A statement signed by the European Union, Organization of American States and other Latin American governments urged Guatemala's Congress to "fulfill its constitutional mandate to hand over power as required by the Constitution."
Samantha Power, leading the United States delegation to the inauguration, wrote on social media: "Respect the will of the people. The world is watching."
Meanwhile EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he would propose sanctions "against members of Congress that prevent the transfer of power."
Recent Stories
Indian songbird fights return after cruelty ban overturned
UAJK hosts Handball tournament under under PM talent hunt program
Bilawal to address public meeting at Liaquat bagh
ECP affirms robust preparations for 2024 general elections
Electric lines, poles being removed for early completion of projects: FESCO Chie ..
Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at Australian Open
SC disposes of PTI's case regarding elections' campaign
Al-Shifa Trust organizes 500 camps in remote areas to combat eye ailments
Woman killed as vehicle turns turtle
Education Ministry focuses on development of smart classrooms: Madad Ali Sindhi
Sindh Culture department to hold Khuda Abad (Saani) Heritage Conference on 20 Ja ..
Huge opportunities of investment available in AJK: Barrister Sultan
More Stories From World
-
Indian songbird fights return after cruelty ban overturned8 minutes ago
-
China calls for convening international peace conference for just settlement of Palestine question8 minutes ago
-
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches41 minutes ago
-
Mauritius bracing for tropical cyclone Belal1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 4th update3 hours ago
-
Guatemala's Arevalo takes office, vows to fight corruption3 hours ago
-
One dead as storm hits French Indian Ocean island3 hours ago
-
Arevalo promises to rescue Guatemala from corruption and impunity3 hours ago
-
Russia says sentenced more than 200 Ukrainian POWs3 hours ago
-
World's five richest men doubled their fortunes since 2020: Oxfam3 hours ago
-
Ukraine airforce says downed two Russian command aircraft4 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan to forge strong software cooperation4 hours ago