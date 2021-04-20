Tests of Russian Hypersonic Cruise Missile Zircon Set to Be Completed in 2021 - Shoigu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Tests of Russian hypersonic cruise missile Zircon are scheduled to be completed in 2021, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"This year, it is planned to complete tests of the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile. This system is supposed to be installed on nuclear submarines and surface ships of the far sea zone," Shoigu said at a meeting of the defense ministry's board.

In addition, he said, it is planned to test 79 samples of military equipment in the Northern Fleet.

"Among them are 13 ships and vessels, four nuclear submarines: these are Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Knyaz Oleg, Generalissimus Suvorov," the minister said.

"It is important to note that the newest warships that were put into service last year the Knyaz Vladimir nuclear submarine and the Admiral Flota Kasatonov frigate successfully completed their first long voyages and completed combat missions in the operationally important areas of the World Ocean," he added.