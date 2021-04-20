UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tests Of Russian Hypersonic Cruise Missile Zircon Set To Be Completed In 2021 - Shoigu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 07:02 PM

Tests of Russian Hypersonic Cruise Missile Zircon Set to Be Completed in 2021 - Shoigu

Tests of Russian hypersonic cruise missile Zircon are scheduled to be completed in 2021, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Tests of Russian hypersonic cruise missile Zircon are scheduled to be completed in 2021, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"This year, it is planned to complete tests of the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile. This system is supposed to be installed on nuclear submarines and surface ships of the far sea zone," Shoigu said at a meeting of the defense ministry's board.

In addition, he said, it is planned to test 79 samples of military equipment in the Northern Fleet.

"Among them are 13 ships and vessels, four nuclear submarines: these are Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Knyaz Oleg, Generalissimus Suvorov," the minister said.

"It is important to note that the newest warships that were put into service last year the Knyaz Vladimir nuclear submarine and the Admiral Flota Kasatonov frigate successfully completed their first long voyages and completed combat missions in the operationally important areas of the World Ocean," he added.

Related Topics

World Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Novosibirsk Krasnoyarsk

Recent Stories

SSSD enhances social responsibility with 9 initiat ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims lives of 31 people as 2,025 new ..

20 minutes ago

Roscosmos Chief Says No Plans to Deorbit ISS After ..

2 minutes ago

Kuleba Says Wanted to Hold Talks With Lavrov But D ..

2 minutes ago

HCSTSI call for one day business activities closur ..

2 minutes ago

Vessel Runs Aground in Philippines, 20 Crew Member ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.