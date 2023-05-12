UrduPoint.com

Texas Senator Blames Biden For Migration Crisis Escalating At US-Mexican Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Texas Senator Blames Biden for Migration Crisis Escalating at US-Mexican Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz accused US President Joe Biden on Friday of escalating the migration crisis at the southern border of the United States.

On Thursday, Title 42, a pandemic-era immigration restriction, expired. Hundreds of migrants amassed at the border, hoping to get into the US. On the same day, the US Department of Homeland Security and the US Department of Justice issued a new immigration rule stipulating that people not using legal pathways to enter the US become ineligible for asylum.

"I'm in Brownsville (a city in Texas), seeing the #BidenBorderCrisis firsthand” this is his fault!" Cruz wrote on Twitter, adding that "Biden needs to stop hiding in the basement and go see this humanitarian crisis.

"

The border crisis "is a deliberate political decision from Biden, (US Vice President Kamala) Harris" and other Democrats in Congress, he added, accusing Biden of halting the construction of the wall at the border with Mexico.

An all-time record number of migrants have arrived at the US's southern border under the Biden administration, hitting two consecutive records in 2021 and 2022, totaling over 2.3 million people. In fiscal year 2023, the US authorities said they have encountered more than 1.2 million migrants. Fox news and other media outlets have said the number of illegal immigrants that entered the United States since Biden assumed office has exceeded six million.

Related Topics

