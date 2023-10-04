Open Menu

Thai Consul General In Jeddah Visits King Abdulaziz University

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Acting President of King Abdulaziz University Dr. Hana Abdullah Al-Nuaim received at the university's headquarters Consul General of the Kingdom of Thailand in Jeddah Kitinai Nutakul with whom topics of common interest were discussed

Dr.

Al-Nuaim gave a brief overview of the university, its research centres, mission to serve the community, and role in serving international students from various countries. She also praised the efforts made by the Ministry of education on the "Study in Saudi" platform, which allows non-Saudi students to apply to study in Saudi universities.

The Thai Consul General emphasized his keenness to develop scientific cooperation with King Abdulaziz University, applauding its leadership and scientific standing.

