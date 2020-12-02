Thai PM wins crucial legal battle to stay in office: court

(@FahadShabbir)

Bangkok (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, under pressure from months of street protests, Wednesday survived a legal challenge over his living arrangements that could have seen him thrown out of office.

The kingdom's constitutional court ruled that Prayut was not guilty of conflict of interest by living in an army residence after leaving the military.

"The defendant's position as prime minister remains unchanged," the head judge said.