Thailand confirms 271 new COVID- 19 cases, 2 new fatalities

BANGKOK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Thailand on Thursday confirmed 271 new COVID-19 cases, mostly domestic, and two fatalities, said the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin.

Thursday's 271 cases included 259 domestic cases while 12 others involved those who had returned from abroad and tested positive in Thailand, Taweesin said.

The two fatalities were a 71-year-old British male, who had diabetes and lung cancer, and a 53-year-old Thai male, who also had diabetes, according to the CCSA spokesman.

Thailand has so far confirmed 11,262 cases of infection, 9,050 of which were domestic ones while 2,212 others were imported, Taweesin said.

Of that total, 7,660 patients have recovered and been released from hospitals while 3,533 others are currently hospitalized and 69 fatalities have been reported so far, he said