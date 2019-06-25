UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Maldives To Open Embassy In Russia - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:20 PM

The Maldives to Open Embassy in Russia - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The Maldives will open an embassy in Russia, in a move which will be a "significant milestone" in relations between two nations, Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said on Tuesday.

"Now we have decided to establish an embassy of [the Maldives] in Russia.

This will be a significant milestone in [Russian-Maldives] relationship," Shahid said following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Currently, the interests of the Maldives, a tropical country in the Indian Ocean, in Russia are represented by the Sri Lankan embassy in Moscow.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Maldives

Recent Stories

SBP bans sale of Rs40,000 prize bonds

33 minutes ago

Dubai CommerCity participates in SIL Barcelona Exp ..

47 minutes ago

BISE Kohat Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Result ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC Group CEO participates in Bloomberg Emerging ..

2 hours ago

RAKBANK repays US$800 million bond

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi meets Korean Ambassador

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.