The Maldives To Open Embassy In Russia - Foreign Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The Maldives will open an embassy in Russia, in a move which will be a "significant milestone" in relations between two nations, Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said on Tuesday.
"Now we have decided to establish an embassy of [the Maldives] in Russia.
This will be a significant milestone in [Russian-Maldives] relationship," Shahid said following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Currently, the interests of the Maldives, a tropical country in the Indian Ocean, in Russia are represented by the Sri Lankan embassy in Moscow.