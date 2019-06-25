The Maldives to Open Embassy in Russia - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The Maldives will open an embassy in Russia, in a move which will be a "significant milestone" in relations between two nations, Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said on Tuesday.

"Now we have decided to establish an embassy of [the Maldives] in Russia.

This will be a significant milestone in [Russian-Maldives] relationship," Shahid said following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Currently, the interests of the Maldives, a tropical country in the Indian Ocean, in Russia are represented by the Sri Lankan embassy in Moscow.