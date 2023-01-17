UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of Students Protest Against Judicial Reform In Israel - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Thousands of Students Protest Against Judicial Reform in Israel - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Thousands of students held protests across Israel against the government's newly proposed judicial reform, Israeli media reported on Monday.

The protests were held on Monday at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv University, the University of Haifa and dozens of other educational institutions. At the same time, some students held alternative actions in support of the government's plans, the Times of Israel newspaper said.

"We students are unwilling to stay silent in light of the dangerous liquidation of the justice system. This is a fight for our future against a government that in the name of the tyranny of the majority is threatening to trample democracy and later, without restraint, to harm equality and the liberties of many groups in Israel's population. We are determined to stop this madness, and this is just the beginning," the Student Protest, a newly set-up organization which has initiated several protests, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Four students at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem were arrested after blocking a road and refusing to comply with police instructions, the Haaretz newspaper said, citing authorities.

On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice and give the cabinet control over the selection of new judges. The planned overhaul sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests.

On Saturday, around 80,000 Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest the contested judicial reform plan. A similar rally last week was attended by over 10,000 people.

Related Topics

Protest Police Israel Democracy Student Road Haifa Jerusalem Levin Same January Media Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Global economic slowdown likely to force workers t ..

Global economic slowdown likely to force workers to accept lower quality jobs: U ..

38 minutes ago
 Most Asian markets rise on optimism over China, ra ..

Most Asian markets rise on optimism over China, rates

37 minutes ago
 UAE, Korea issue Joint Declaration on Climate Acti ..

UAE, Korea issue Joint Declaration on Climate Action

46 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherr ..

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman to highlight Pakistan ..

49 minutes ago
 Hungary in Talks With Ankara on Receiving LNG From ..

Hungary in Talks With Ankara on Receiving LNG From Turkish Terminal - Foreign Mi ..

46 minutes ago
 Italy catches ruthless Mafia boss after 30 years o ..

Italy catches ruthless Mafia boss after 30 years on the run

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.