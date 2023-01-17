Thousands of Students Protest Against Judicial Reform in Israel - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Thousands of students held protests across Israel against the government's newly proposed judicial reform, Israeli media reported on Monday.

The protests were held on Monday at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv University, the University of Haifa and dozens of other educational institutions. At the same time, some students held alternative actions in support of the government's plans, the Times of Israel newspaper said.

"We students are unwilling to stay silent in light of the dangerous liquidation of the justice system. This is a fight for our future against a government that in the name of the tyranny of the majority is threatening to trample democracy and later, without restraint, to harm equality and the liberties of many groups in Israel's population. We are determined to stop this madness, and this is just the beginning," the Student Protest, a newly set-up organization which has initiated several protests, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Four students at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem were arrested after blocking a road and refusing to comply with police instructions, the Haaretz newspaper said, citing authorities.

On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice and give the cabinet control over the selection of new judges. The planned overhaul sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests.

On Saturday, around 80,000 Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest the contested judicial reform plan. A similar rally last week was attended by over 10,000 people.