Three Detained In Zaporizhzhia Region Over Involvement In Terrorist Attacks - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Three members of a Ukrainian sabotage were detained in the city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia region over involvement in terrorist attacks on the territory of the region, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Thursday.

"In Melitopol, the law enforcement agencies of the Zaporizhzhia region detained three men aged 49, 30 and 26 years old. All of them are involved in the preparation of a terrorist attacks on the territory of the region and are members of a sabotage and intelligence group of Ukraine," Balitsky said on Telegram.

The detainees carried out the demolition of the railway track, and also prepared assassination attempts on the employees of the railway station and administration staff, the official added.

