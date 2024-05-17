(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Three footballers in Australia's top-tier A-League were arrested and charged Friday in a betting scandal, accused of taking "corrupt" payments linked to an organized crime figure.

Police said a senior player arranged for team-mates to collect yellow cards for gambling purposes during matches in late 2023 in return for up to $6,000.

Punters in Australia and overseas can bet on markets such as the number of yellow cards handed out during a game.

Australian media alleged that the senior player was Macarthur FC captain Ulises Davila, a 33-year-old attacker from Mexico.