MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Three people were killed in a fire in a hotel in Moscow's southeast, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's Moscow department said in a statement.

"The first floor and partly the corridor were on fire. Unfortunately, three people died," it said.

The hotel administration said 305 people had been inside when the fire broke out in the building on 6th Kozhukhovskaya Street.

The fire has been extinguished.