Three Palestinians Killed In West Bank

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Three Palestinians were killed on Tuesday by Israeli soldiers in the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli sources said

The Israeli troops stormed a Palestinian vehicle and opened fire, said Palestinian security sources and eyewitnesses. And the soldiers prevented Palestinian ambulances from reaching the vehicle and held the attacked vehicle and the bodies of the three Palestinians.

More Stories From World