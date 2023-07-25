Three Palestinians killed in West Bank

Three Palestinians were killed on Tuesday by Israeli soldiers in the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli sources said

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ):Three Palestinians were killed on Tuesday by Israeli soldiers in the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

The Israeli troops stormed a Palestinian vehicle and opened fire, said Palestinian security sources and eyewitnesses. And the soldiers prevented Palestinian ambulances from reaching the vehicle and held the attacked vehicle and the bodies of the three Palestinians.