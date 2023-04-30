(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) At least three people were injured in a shooting in the city of Vasteras in central Sweden, the Swedish Aftonbladet newspaper reports.

A large police operation is underway at the scene, the newspaper said late on Saturday night.

Three people were injured in the shooting and were taken to a hospital, according to Aftonbladet.

No further details were provided.