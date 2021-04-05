Three Soldiers Sustain Injuries in Scuffle With Terrorists in Central Mali - Army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Three military personnel were wounded during clashes with jihadists in the central Malian Segou region, the national army said, adding that it managed to eliminate 6 extremists.

The military deployed a troops unit to the Mandiakui commune after it was informed of a terrorist threat in the area.

"After intense fighting, 6 terrorists were neutralized and some equipment recovered on the enemy side� and while 3 were injured with one sustaining serious injuries on the friendly side," the armed forces said in a statement released late on Sunday.

Terrorists regularly ambush military positions and civilian settlements in central Mali, a Western African nation situated in the Sahel region, infamous for jihadists activities. Malian armed forces are engaged in a set of initiatives to battle the terrorist threat in the area, including the French-led Barkhane mission, under which they cooperate with French troops and armies of the G5 Sahel bloc, of which Mali is a member. The union also includes Mauritania, Chad, Niger, and Burkina Faso.