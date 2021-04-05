UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Soldiers Sustain Injuries In Scuffle With Terrorists In Central Mali - Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 02:03 PM

Three Soldiers Sustain Injuries in Scuffle With Terrorists in Central Mali - Army

Three military personnel were wounded during clashes with jihadists in the central Malian Segou region, the national army said, adding that it managed to eliminate 6 extremists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Three military personnel were wounded during clashes with jihadists in the central Malian Segou region, the national army said, adding that it managed to eliminate 6 extremists.

The military deployed a troops unit to the Mandiakui commune after it was informed of a terrorist threat in the area.

"After intense fighting, 6 terrorists were neutralized and some equipment recovered on the enemy side� and while 3 were injured with one sustaining serious injuries on the friendly side," the armed forces said in a statement released late on Sunday.

Terrorists regularly ambush military positions and civilian settlements in central Mali, a Western African nation situated in the Sahel region, infamous for jihadists activities. Malian armed forces are engaged in a set of initiatives to battle the terrorist threat in the area, including the French-led Barkhane mission, under which they cooperate with French troops and armies of the G5 Sahel bloc, of which Mali is a member. The union also includes Mauritania, Chad, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Army Mali Segou Burkina Faso Chad Mauritania Niger Sunday

Recent Stories

Israeli President Starts Consultations With Partie ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Gamaleya Prepared All Necessary Papers on ..

2 minutes ago

Bangladesh ferry disaster death toll hits 26

2 minutes ago

Court Hearing in Netanyahu's Corruption Case Begin ..

8 minutes ago

Distt govt to provide maximum facilities to farmer ..

8 minutes ago

Japan considers provision of cultural grant assist ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.