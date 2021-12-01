UrduPoint.com

Three Students Killed In US High School Shooting Near Detroit - Sheriff's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 01:30 AM

Three Students Killed in US High School Shooting Near Detroit - Sheriff's Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Three students were killed and six other individuals injured in a high school shooting near Detroit on Tuesday, an Oakland County Sheriff's Office representative said during a press conference.

"It's unfortunate that I have to report that we have three deceased victims right now, who are all believed to be students. We have six others that were shot, one was a schoolteacher. They're all at local hospitals being treated for various injuries," the official said.

The shooter is a 15-year old sophomore at the high school, the official said. They were taken into custody without resistance and invoked their right to remain silent, the official added. No motive is currently known.

Related Topics

Injured Oakland Detroit All

Recent Stories

dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of th ..

Dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of the Year for the 11th time at th ..

2 hours ago
 General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel d ..

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel discussion on violence against ..

2 hours ago
 Qatar Opens First-Ever Tent-Like Stadium Ahead of ..

Qatar Opens First-Ever Tent-Like Stadium Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

1 hour ago
 Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venez ..

Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venezuela job

1 hour ago
 LDA's 8th governing body meets

LDA's 8th governing body meets

1 hour ago
 Tajikistan, Pakistan to strengthen region's econom ..

Tajikistan, Pakistan to strengthen region's economy: Envoy

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.