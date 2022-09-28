Tisci Leaving Burberry Chief Designer Post, Replaced by Lee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Riccardo Tisci is finishing his job as Burberry Chief Creative Officer at the end of September, and will be replaced by Daniel Lee, the UK fashion house announced on Wednesday.

"Riccardo has decided to leave after almost five years, during which he spearheaded Burberry's creative transformation," the company stated on its website.

Burberry said in a separate release that Lee would join Burberry on October 3.

Tischi presented his final Spring-Summer collection with Burberry on Monday as part of London Fashion Week after the show was postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

A graduate of Central Saint Martins fashion school in London, he had previously spent 12 years at French haute couture house Givenchy from 2005-2017.

Lee from Bradford, UK, had been working as creative director of the Bottega Veneta luxury brand in Italy. He expressed his delight at returning to London for this new position.