Tokayev Says Discussed With Putin His Visit To Kazakhstan This Fall

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Tokayev Says Discussed With Putin His Visit to Kazakhstan This Fall

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev said on Tuesday that he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a recent phone conversation the latter's visit to Kazakhstan this fall.

The Kazakh president said that during the phone talks on Saturday, he expressed his full support for the Russian leadership.

"We even discussed the forthcoming visit of the Russian president to Kazakhstan this autumn. And today, taking this opportunity, I reaffirm the principled position of Kazakhstan regarding the further strengthening of multilateral cooperation with Russia in the format of a long-term and sustainable strategic partnership. I am sure that such a position fully meets our interests," Tokayev said, congratulating media representatives of Kazakhstan on their professional holiday.

