Tokayev Sees No Grounds For Pessimistic Forecasts About Kazakhstan-Russia Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 07:48 PM

There are no grounds for making pessimistic forecasts about cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) - There are no grounds for making pessimistic forecasts about cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes.

The President of Kazakhstan is in Sochi on a working visit.

"In general, there is every reason to be satisfied with the way our cooperation is developing. I agree with you in this regard, we are united by a common border the longest land border in the world. By the way, a completely delimited border. Therefore, there are no grounds for making pessimistic forecasts regarding the future of our cooperation," Tokayev said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

