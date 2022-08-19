Tokayev Sees No Grounds for Pessimistic Forecasts About Kazakhstan-Russia Relations

There are no grounds for making pessimistic forecasts about cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes

The President of Kazakhstan is in Sochi on a working visit.

"In general, there is every reason to be satisfied with the way our cooperation is developing. I agree with you in this regard, we are united by a common border the longest land border in the world. By the way, a completely delimited border. Therefore, there are no grounds for making pessimistic forecasts regarding the future of our cooperation," Tokayev said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.