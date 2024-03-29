Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks End Higher Tracking Wall Street Gains

Published March 29, 2024

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, buoyed by the overnight gains seen in the U.S. stock market.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 201.37 points, or 0.50 percent, from Thursday to close the day at 40,369.44.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 17.81 points, or 0.65 percent, higher at 2,768.62.

Friday marks the final day of Japan's fiscal year of 2023, during which the Nikkei index recorded a 44 percent increase, and according to market watchers here, the gain was mostly boosted by a weaker Yen.

On the Prime Market, gainers were led by textile and apparel, real estate, and construction shares.

Issues that advanced outpaced those that declined by 1,367 to 253, while 32 ended the day unchanged

