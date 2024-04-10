Tokyo Stocks End Lower Ahead Of US Inflation Data
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday with investors taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of the release of US inflation data.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.48 percent, or 191.32 points, to end at 39,581.81 while the broader Topix index slipped 0.43 percent, or 11.90 points, to 2,742.79.
The Dollar fetched 151.79 yen, little changed from 151.76 Yen in New York.
In Japan, "investors were inclined to remain non-committal ahead of the release of March US CPI data", IwaiCosmo Securities said.
The wait-and-see attitude kept the market in a limited range of movement, leaving it "directionless" most of the time, the brokerage added.
Global investors will analyse how the US inflation data will impact the speed and timing of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
"There's a palpable sense of nervousness among investors as they exercise a modicum of restraint, concerned about the possibility of hotter-than-expected inflation figures," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.
Among major shares in Tokyo, Seven & i Holdings lost 1.60 percent to close at 2,145 yen after reports said the retail giant is considering listing its supermarket business, centred on struggling subsidiary Ito-Yokado.
SoftBank Group dropped 0.47 percent to 8,535 yen, Toyota trimmed 0.95 percent to 3,740 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 1.11 percent to 44,360 yen.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand report highlights natural assets' role to people, economy4 minutes ago
-
Rising int'l cruise ship visits show signs of tourism revival4 minutes ago
-
China's auto sales up 10.6 pct in Q114 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's livestock export turnover increases 4.8 pct in Q114 minutes ago
-
China to launch construction, expansion projects of major cultural facilities14 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's total export up 18 pct in Q114 minutes ago
-
China renews yellow alert for thick fog14 minutes ago
-
Landmark EU asylum reform goes to vote2 hours ago
-
How the EU wants to reshape its asylum system2 hours ago
-
German group mulls remote-controlled ships to fix skipper shortage2 hours ago
-
Biden welcomes Japan PM for state visit with eye on China2 hours ago
-
After Mideast tour, Spain PM to address MPs on Gaza2 hours ago