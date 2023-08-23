Open Menu

Toll In Russian Strike On Ukraine School Rises To Four: Kyiv

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Toll in Russian strike on Ukraine school rises to four: Kyiv

The death toll in a Russian strike on a school in the Ukrainian village of Romny, in the north-eastern region of Sumy, has risen to four, the authorities said Wednesday

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The death toll in a Russian strike on a school in the Ukrainian village of Romny, in the north-eastern region of Sumy, has risen to four, the authorities said Wednesday.

Officials posted images of the building of the school completely destroyed.

"The number of victims of the Russian attack on the school in Romny has increased to four people," Ukraine's Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on Telegram.

Rescuers found the bodies of the "school director, deputy director, secretary and librarian" under the rubble, he added.

Four local residents passing by the school were wounded, said Klymenko.

He posted a photograph of a rubble-covered building, with a dozen rescuers clearing the rubble, with only one door left intact.

The building was covered in bricks. Another photograph showed rescuers carrying a body bag.

"In the photo, among the ruins of the school, there is a surviving entrance to the shelter. Unfortunately, people did not go down during the alarm to a safe place," Klymenko said.

The "rubble removal operation has been completed", he added.

Earlier, Klymenko had said two people had died in the attack and that rescuers believed two more were under the rubble.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Interior Minister Died Sumy

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore ..

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Muhammad Hanif Gul determinat ..

17 seconds ago
 DC for ensuring presence of healthcare staff in ho ..

DC for ensuring presence of healthcare staff in hospitals on regular basis

19 seconds ago
 3rd EEG panel discussion for 2023 highlights dwind ..

3rd EEG panel discussion for 2023 highlights dwindling biodiversity

13 minutes ago
 realme Founder and CEO Sky Li Pledges to Leap Up t ..

Realme Founder and CEO Sky Li Pledges to Leap Up to the Impossible in the Next F ..

17 minutes ago
 President invites CEC to fix date for general elec ..

President invites CEC to fix date for general elections

8 minutes ago
 Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Urs: Commissioner for ensu ..

Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Urs: Commissioner for ensuring foolproof security

8 minutes ago
118,000 cusecs water flowing at Talwar post in Sut ..

118,000 cusecs water flowing at Talwar post in Sutlej River: Commissioner

8 minutes ago
 22 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse

22 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse

11 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali highl ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali highlights sacrifices of tribal peo ..

11 minutes ago
 Custom dept seizes two containers of non custom pa ..

Custom dept seizes two containers of non custom paid goods

11 minutes ago
 40 Fertilizer dealers booked for overcharging, 13 ..

40 Fertilizer dealers booked for overcharging, 13 handed over to police

11 minutes ago
 Govt Model High School Havelian achieves 92pc annu ..

Govt Model High School Havelian achieves 92pc annual result in SSC

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World