Open Menu

'Too Dangerous Inside': China Quake Victims Set In For Freezing Night

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2023 | 11:41 PM

'Too dangerous inside': China quake victims set in for freezing night

As evening brought freezing temperatures to northwestern China's Gansu province, shellshocked residents huddled around small fires in the street, reeling after the country's deadliest earthquake in years deprived them of shelter

Dahejia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) As evening brought freezing temperatures to northwestern China's Gansu province, shellshocked residents huddled around small fires in the street, reeling after the country's deadliest earthquake in years deprived them of shelter.

The quake, which struck in the dead of Monday night, has killed at least 127 people -- mostly in impoverished Gansu -- and injured hundreds of others.

Near the epicentre in Dahejia, a remote town around 2,000 metres (6,500 feet) above sea level, a middle-aged woman told AFP it was the first time she had experienced such a powerful earthquake.

"Usually there are no quakes here. Even the elderly said they had never seen anything like this before," she said.

She had been shaken awake when the earth began moving, and grabbing her two children, immediately fled into the icy night.

The shop she owned had been badly damaged, so she was now selling her wares on the street.

"It's too dangerous to stay inside," she said.

Multiple buildings in Dahejia had completely caved inwards.

"I am 70 and I have never experienced such a powerful quake in my life," resident Ma Wenchang told AFP as he pointed to the deep cracks carved through his home's walls.

"I can't live (in this house) anymore because it's too dangerous. My relatives have been relocated somewhere else."

Ma too had been sleeping when the earthquake struck.

"When I realised (what had happened) I ran out to my courtyard -- and it was still shaking," he said.

A group of locals sat around a wood-scrap fire next to a line of emergency vehicles, as the sun sank behind the stark terracotta outcrops that are typical of the region.

In the town square, volunteers were rushing to set up tents for rescuers.

Thousands of emergency workers were dispatched on Tuesday to search through rubble and help survivors.

"The most urgent task for us is to make things ready quickly as temperatures will reach -17 C (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit) tonight," a volunteer told AFP.

They were setting up the base "so rescuers can focus on helping people -- (many have) no water, no electricity", she said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Earthquake Electricity Water China Vehicles Women

Recent Stories

Experts called upon effective project management s ..

Experts called upon effective project management skills for development projects

4 minutes ago
 Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: ..

Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: Le Pen

4 minutes ago
 National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qua ..

National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qualifications and Skills held

4 minutes ago
 Hyundai to sell sole Russian auto plant

Hyundai to sell sole Russian auto plant

4 minutes ago
 ECP orders removal of Ahad Cheema as PM's adviser

ECP orders removal of Ahad Cheema as PM's adviser

4 minutes ago
 Voters in DR Congo veer between despair and hope

Voters in DR Congo veer between despair and hope

8 minutes ago
Information Ministry vows zero tolerance against s ..

Information Ministry vows zero tolerance against surrogate companies

8 minutes ago
 EU extends suspension of tariffs in US steel dispu ..

EU extends suspension of tariffs in US steel dispute

8 minutes ago
 Education for all program continues in far flung a ..

Education for all program continues in far flung areas of South Waziristan

27 minutes ago
 Stocks mostly up as Fed tempers rate cut expectati ..

Stocks mostly up as Fed tempers rate cut expectations

28 minutes ago
 Nomination filing process sweeps Islamabad, candid ..

Nomination filing process sweeps Islamabad, candidates eager for NA seats

33 minutes ago
 Ahmed Saleem’s unique treasure of archives needs ..

Ahmed Saleem’s unique treasure of archives needs to be preserved for future ge ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World