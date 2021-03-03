Toronto van attacker found guilty of killing 10, injuring 16

The attacker who killed 10 people by plowing a van into pedestrians in Toronto in April 2018 was found guilty on Wednesday of murdering them and injuring 16 others

In her decision, Ontario Superior Court Judge Anne Molloy rejected defense arguments that Alek Minassian should not be held criminally responsible for the "horrific crime" because his autism spectrum disorder (ASD) made him incapable of discerning right from wrong and making rational choices.

A sentencing hearing will be set mid-March. Minassian, 28, faces a minimum life sentence of 25 years in prison.