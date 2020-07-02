Total of 77.92% of Russians Back Constitutional Amendments As 100% of Ballots Counted- CEC

(@FahadShabbir)

A total of 77.92 percent of Russians have backed amendments to the country's constitution, and 21.27 percent have voted against them, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Thursday, after 100 percent of the ballots were processed

The all-Russian vote was originally scheduled for April 22, but was then postponed to July 1 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Residents of Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod Region were able to take part in remote voting.