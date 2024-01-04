Open Menu

TotalEnergies Announces Land Review In Controversial Africa Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM

TotalEnergies announces land review in controversial Africa projects

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) French energy giant TotalEnergies on Thursday said it had launched a land acquisition assessment for controversial $10-billion projects in Uganda and Tanzania slammed by environmentalists.

"This mission will evaluate the land acquisition procedures implemented, the conditions for consultation, compensation and relocation of the populations concerned, and the grievance handling mechanism," the statement said, adding that it would submit its report by April.

TotalEnergies is pushing ahead with its Tilenga drilling project in Uganda and 1,443-kilometre (900-mile) East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) to the coast in Tanzania in the face of opposition from activists and environmentalists.

Tilenga targets oil under the rich Murchison Falls nature reserve in western Uganda with a planned 419 wells, triggering fears among opponents of the projects for the region's fragile ecosystem and the people who live there.

TotalEnergies, which is working with Chinese oil company CNOOC on the plans, says on its website that going ahead would mean "relocating 775 Primary residences, and will affect a total of 18,800 stakeholders, landowners and land users".

But Human Rights Watch called in July for the plans to be halted, saying in a report that it had already "devastated thousands of people's livelihoods in Uganda".

The oilfield would "ultimately displace over 100,000 people," it charged.

Four environmental groups have filed a criminal complaint on climate grounds against TotalEnergies in France.

TotalEnergies said Thursday it had named Benin's former Prime Minister Lionel Zinsou to lead its land acquisition assessment, calling him a "recognised expert in African economic development".

Zinsou has worked with TotalEnergies in the past through his consulting company.

cdu/ach-tgb/sjw/ach

Related Topics

Prime Minister China France Company Oil Lead Benin Tanzania Uganda April July Criminals From Opposition

Recent Stories

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupu ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupur Shikhare

32 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

2 hours ago
 SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt e ..

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

2 hours ago
 Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

3 hours ago
 Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

3 hours ago
 LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

16 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

16 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

17 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

17 hours ago

More Stories From World