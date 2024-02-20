Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 05:31 PM

Harbin, capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has reported both record visitor numbers and tourism revenue during the eight-day Spring Festival holiday

HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Harbin, capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has reported both record visitor numbers and tourism revenue during the eight-day Spring Festival holiday.

The city attracted over 10.09 million visits from Feb. 10 to 17, with a soaring average daily increase of 81.7 percent year on year. Such a booming tourism market helped Harbin rake in a record high 16.42 billion yuan (about 2.3 billion U.S. dollars), up 235.4 percent year on year, said local authorities.

According to Ctrip, a leading travel platform in China, Harbin Ice-Snow World was the top venue choice for visitors to the city during this period.

Harbin Ice-Snow World, built on the northern bank of the Songhua River which flows through the city, is a landmark ice-and-snow theme park carved out of 250,000 cubic meters of ice and snow. It is known for delicate crafting of ice sculptures such as castles and towers, which are illuminated by colorful lighting.

At midnight of Feb. 15, Harbin Ice-Snow World announced the closure of its 25th seasonal operation. During the 61-day operation period this winter, the park received a total of 2.71 million visitors.

