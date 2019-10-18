UrduPoint.com
Toxic Heavy Metals Found In 95% Of Tested Baby Food In US - Report

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:01 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Toxic heavy metals, which can impact babies' health and development when consumed, were found in 95 percent of tested baby food bought from stores across the United States, a report released by Healthy Babies Bright Futures (HBBF) alliance of nonprofit organizations, scientists and donors showed.

"New tests of 168 baby foods commissioned by Healthy Babies Bright Futures (HBBF) found toxic heavy metals in 95 percent of containers tested. One in four baby foods contained all four metals assessed by our testing lab ” arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury," the executive summary of the report, issued on Thursday, read.

HBBF explained that exposure to foods that contain toxic metals could impact a child's development, erode their IQ and potentially cause health problems, including cancer.

The list of most contaminated foods, according to the report, includes rice-based products, Apple and grape juice, oat ring cereal, macaroni and cheese, puff snacks and other foods that are usually consumed by children under two years old. Notably, these foods represent 55 percent of risk to babies' brains.

The alliance said the report analyzed 61 brands of baby food, from big to niche ones, bought from stores and supermarkets in 14 metropolitan areas of the United States.

