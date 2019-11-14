UrduPoint.com
Toxic Smog Delays Asian Tour Golf In New Delhi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 02:46 PM

Toxic smog delays Asian Tour golf in New Delhi

The start of a leading Asian Tour golf tournament was held up Thursday by toxic smog that has engulfed the Indian capital with hazardous levels of pollution

Gurgaon, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The start of a leading Asian Tour golf tournament was held up Thursday by toxic smog that has engulfed the Indian capital with hazardous levels of pollution.

Organisers of the four-day Panasonic Open India event said the tournament could be shortened if the pollution remains serious, as completing the event would be "a big challenge".

Delhi and other cities across northern India are blanketed by a poisonous haze each winter due to build-up of traffic fumes, industrial emissions and smoke from agricultural fires.

"The opening round of the Panasonic Open India was delayed due to poor visibility and weather conditions," an Asian Tour organiser told AFP.

The first golfers went on the course five hours late and some wore anti-pollution masks.

