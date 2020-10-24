UrduPoint.com
Treaty On Prohibition Of Nuclear Weapons Needs 1 More Ratification To Enter Into Force- UN

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 12:24 AM

Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Needs 1 More Ratification to Enter Into Force- UN

One more state needs to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) and allow it to enter into force after Jamaica and Nauru ratified the accord on Friday, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) One more state needs to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) and allow it to enter into force after Jamaica and Nauru ratified the accord on Friday, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.

"Today, Jamaica and Nauru deposited their instruments of ratification to the TPNW," Dujarric said. "As of now, 49 states have ratified the Treaty. One more is needed for the Treaty to enter into force."

On July 7, 2017, the UN General Assembly resolution passed the TPNW. The initiative includes a comprehensive set of prohibitions on nuclear weapons and aims that they be fully eliminated.

TPNW will enter into force 90 days after the fiftieth ratification is deposited.

