Open Menu

Trial To Start For 'Rust' Armorer Over Deadly On-set Shooting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Trial to start for 'Rust' armorer over deadly on-set shooting

Santa Fe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The woman responsible for the guns on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie "Rust," where a cinematographer was shot dead during filming in 2021, will go on trial in the western United States on Wednesday.

Hannah Gutierrez has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins, who died from her injuries after being hit by a live round fired from a gun Baldwin was holding.

The director of the period Western, Joel Souza, was wounded in the incident.

A trial in New Mexico is expected to hear how as the film's armorer, the 26-year-old Gutierrez was tasked with supplying firearms and ensuring their safe use on set.

Prosecutors are expected to argue she was lackadaisical in her approach, allowing live rounds -- which should never even have been on set -- to be mixed in with blank ammunition.

They are also expected to tell the jury how Gutierrez used cocaine and marijuana, and how she was hungover on the morning she loaded the live round into Baldwin's Colt .45.

Gutierrez also faces one charge of tampering with evidence, which relates to her alleged disposal of cocaine after her initial questioning by Santa Fe County Sheriff's officers.

The trial, which begins with jury selection on Wednesday, is expected to last around two weeks.

If convicted of involuntary manslaughter, Gutierrez could face a prison sentence of up to 18 months.

Her lawyers are expected to argue that Hutchins' death was the result of a series of errors brought about by intense pressure to finish the film on time and under budget.

Related Topics

Dead Film And Movies Budget Lawyers Died Santa Fe United States Mexico Women From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

44 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

2 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

10 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

10 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

10 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

11 hours ago
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

11 hours ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

11 hours ago
 Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

11 hours ago
 Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

11 hours ago
 Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny dea ..

Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

11 hours ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till F ..

Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26

11 hours ago

More Stories From World