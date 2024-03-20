Türkiye, Cambodia hold political consultations

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Türkiye and Cambodia engaged in political consultations on Wednesday, discussing bilateral and global issues.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Burak Akcapar and Cambodian Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Chem Widhya led their respective delegations for talks held in the capital Ankara.

A wide range of issues, including bilateral, regional and global topics as well as Türkiye’s Asia Anew Initiative, were discussed during the meeting, stated the Turkish Foreign Ministry on X.