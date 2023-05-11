UrduPoint.com

Trkiye Wrapping Up Its International Military Exercise

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Trkiye wrapping up its international military exercise

Trkiye has almost wrapped up a 10-day international military exercise in the central Konya province

KONYA, Trkiye , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ):Trkiye has almost wrapped up a 10-day international military exercise in the central Konya province.

Having started on May 2, Anatolian-Eagle 2023 had five participants from friendly and allied countries, including Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Qatar, the UK, the UAE, and also NATO elements. The exercise officially will end on Friday.

On Thursday, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, along with his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov attended the distinguished observer day of the exercise.

The objective of the exercise is to increase the operational training level of the pilots and air defense personnel in the most realistic operational environment and to develop joined and combined operational procedures.

The exercise also gives a chance to fighter pilots a way to execute their planned tactics to employ large force compositions.

It will enhance the training level of the participants by creating a realistic combat theatre within a specific scenario.

At the 3rd Main Jet Base in Konya, the military observers of the participating countries and press members will watch the Turkish Stars' flight show.

