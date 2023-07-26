Trudeau Announces Greatest Cabinet Shuffle Since His Rise to Power in 2015

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 09:29 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday the greatest cabinet shuffle since he rose to power in 2015, reattributing and dismissing several ministers in what is seen by many as a pre-electoral move.

Today's major changes did not affect "heavy weight" ministers, as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, amongst others, are to remain in their current portfolios.

Anita Anand who's been heading the Ministry of National Defense since October 2021, initiating major changes in the Canadian Armed Forces notably against the culture of sexual harassment, and who's been leading Canada's military support for Ukraine, has been designated as the new President of the Treasury board.

Replacing her as Minister of National Defense will be Bill Blair, who until today was in charge of the Emergency Preparedness portfolio, notably tasked with organizing the fight against the raging wildfires in what has been declared the worst wildfire season in Canadian history.

Trudeau's portfolio reattributions were also accompanied by several dismissal, as many ministers were replaced without being reassigned. Omar Alghabra was replaced as Minister of Transport, Marco Mendicino as Minister of Public Safety, and Carolyn Bennett as Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

Other dismissals include David Lametti as Minister of Justice, Joyce Murray as Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, Helena Jaczek as Public Services and Procurement, and Mona Fortier as the President of the Treasury Board.

Alghabra, Murray, Bennet and Jaczek announced in the past two days that they would not be running as candidates for the Liberal Party during the next Federal elections.

In today's changes, Trudeau's Cabinet retained a total of 38 ministers, welcomed seven new members, and has kept an equal number of men and women.

