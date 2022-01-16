WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump has exaggerated Moscow's statements regarding the possibility of military infrastructure deployment abroad, claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly planning to "go into" Cuba and Venezuela.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told RTVI on Thursday that he was not going to confirm or rule anything out either with respect to the possibility of Russian military infrastructure deployment in Cuba or Venezuela.

"Putin is not only threatening Ukraine ...but now he is threatening to go into Cuba and Venezuela, that's a lack of respect, and we never had that problem," Trump said at his first rally this year on Saturday, in Florence, Arizona.

Trump added that there were no issues with Taiwan and Chinese President Xi Jinping during his presidential term.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday commenting on Ryabkov's statement suggesting that Moscow could be considering a military presence in Latin America that this issue was not raised during the strategic stability talks but the US would deal with such a situation "decisively" if it were to arise.