Trump Calls on North Korean Leader to Denuclearize 'As Promised'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he did not believe in the hostile intentions of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but called on him to get rid of nuclear weapons "as promised."

"Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way. He signed a strong Denuclearization Agreement with me in Singapore ... North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, has tremendous economic potential, but it must denuclearize as promised," Trump said on Twitter.

The US president added that NATO, China, Russia, Japan, and the entire world was unified on this issue.

It comes a day after North Korean Permanent Representative to the UN Kim Song stated that his country did not need long negotiations with the United States, and the issue of denuclearization had already been removed from the agenda of negotiations.

Negotiations between the United States and North Korea on the nuclear issue of the Korean Peninsula stalled amid yet another arms test by Pyongyang. At the same time, North Korea has not yet carried out new nuclear tests and the launch of long-range missiles, which were discontinued before the summits of Kim and Trump.