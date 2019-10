MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on winning Federal parliamentary elections, as preliminary results showed Trudeau's Liberal Party winning or leading in 156 districts out of 338.

"Congratulations to @JustinTrudeau on a wonderful and hard fought victory. Canada is well served. I look forward to working with you toward the betterment of both of our countries!" Trump tweeted.