Trump Considering Firing FBI Director Wray After November 3 Election - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Discussions have taken place between US President Donald Trump and his advisers on the possibility of firing the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Christopher Wray, in the aftermath of the upcoming presidential election, the Washington Post newspaper reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Sources told the newspaper that Trump has grown frustrated with the FBI director for the bureau's failure to give his election campaign a boost by announcing that Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden, are under investigation over their links to the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

The FBI conducted a probe into then-Democrat candidate Hilary Clinton's personal emails back in 2016, ahead of the election that saw Trump emerge victorious.

The New York Post newspaper on October 14 published two leaked emails purporting to be correspondence between Hunter Biden and a leading official at Burisma.

Trump has accused Joe Biden of playing a leading role in the 2016 dismissal of a top Ukrainian prosecutor who was investing allegations of money laundering against the energy firm.

Biden, who then served as vice president, has been accused of threatening to withhold $1 billion in US military aid before the prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, was eventually dismissed.

