Trump Denies Knowing Giuliani Associates Arrested On Campaign Finance Charges

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said he does not know businessman Lev Parnas and Igor Furman who reportedly helped his lawyer Rudy Giuliani investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's involvement in Ukraine.

Earlier, US authorities announced that four businessmen were indicted over campaign finance charges including Parnas and Fruman who were both arrested at an airport outside Washington on Wednesday.

"I don't know those gentlemen," Trump told reporters on Thursday. "I don't know them. I don't know about them, I don't know what they do. Maybe, they were clients of Rudy.

You'd have to ask Rudy. I just don't know."

Parnas and Fruman made their initial appearance at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on Thursday. Later on Thursday, the two men were released on a $1 million bond each.

The next hearing in the Parnas and Fruman case is scheduled for October 17 at 3:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. GMT) at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have sought to depose both Parnas and Fruman as part of their ongoing impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

