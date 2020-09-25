UrduPoint.com
Trump Offers Help To Resolve India-China Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 02:20 AM

Trump Offers Help to Resolve India-China Dispute

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters the United States would very much like to help India and China reconcile their border dispute.

"I know China now and India are having difficulty and a very substantial difficulty. Hopefully, they will be able to work that out. If we can help, we would love to help," Trump said before boarding a helicopter to leave the White House.

Military personnel from both countries clashed in June in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region, in a confrontation that left both sides with dozens of casualties.

Further confrontations have been reported as recently as September 8.

The United States sent its condolences to India over killed and wounded servicemen.

The Indian and Chinese foreign ministers held talks on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit earlier in September, with both sides agreeing to de-escalate tensions.

