Trump Picks Congressman Ratcliffe to Be New Director of National Intelligence - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement announced he has nominated Congressman John Ratcliffe to be the next Director of National Intelligence.

"I am pleased to announce the nomination of @RepRatcliffe (Congressman John Ratcliffe) to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI)," Trump said via Twitter on Friday.