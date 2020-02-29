UrduPoint.com
Trump Picks Congressman Ratcliffe To Be New Director Of National Intelligence - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 03:50 AM

Trump Picks Congressman Ratcliffe to Be New Director of National Intelligence - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement announced he has nominated Congressman John Ratcliffe to be the next Director of National Intelligence.

"I am pleased to announce the nomination of @RepRatcliffe (Congressman John Ratcliffe) to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI)," Trump said via Twitter on Friday.

