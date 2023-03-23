UrduPoint.com

Trump Raises $1.5Mln Since Announcement Of Possible Indictment - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump has capitalized on the announcement he might be indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and has raised about $1.5 million for his presidential campaign in three days, Fox news reported.

Trump's 2024 presidential campaign representatives said they raised $1.5 million in grassroots fundraising in three days after the former president announced he was expecting to be arrested and possibly criminally indicted, the report said on Wednesday.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is expected to announce if Trump will be charged but it is not clear when it will do so amid widespread criticism, the report said.

Bragg has been investigating Trump for paying off pornography actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 in 2016 to buy her silence about alleged sexual encounters between them, the report said.

Trump has called these and the several other investigations against him political witch hunts and has called on his supporters to protest Bragg's actions, the report said.

The Trump campaign team has sent out various kinds of fundraising emails and videos focusing on the possible indictment from the Manhattan district attorney. In another email, Trump encouraged supporters to sign a petition condemning the threats of his possible arrest as well as donate, the report added.

Small grassroots donations formed the bulk of the $9.5 million raised in the six weeks after Trump launched his 2024 presidential campaign and almost $12 million raised by Trump fundraising committees hauled after he announced that he was running for the White House again.

